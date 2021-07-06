Salida Regional Library will host a free legal self-help clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. July 14 for those who cannot afford legal services.
Volunteer attorneys assist each clinic patron individually and will be available by computer link to answer questions, help fill out forms and explain processes and procedures for all areas of civil litigation.
To sign up for the clinic, call the library at 719-539-4826.
As a COVID work-around, instead of clinic patrons going to the library in person, the volunteer attorney will call the patron’s telephone directly, using the phone number provided to library staff, a press release stated.
If possible, patrons are encouraged to have their desktop computer, laptop or tablet available during the call.
Areas of assistance include family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans’ benefits and civil protection orders.
The clinic is for information only, and the volunteer attorneys do represent clinic patrons. Patrons are free to retain their own attorneys.
Clinics are hosted monthly by Salida Regional Library and supported by the Access to Justice Committee, the local bar association and local courts.
Other clinics this year are scheduled for Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
