The Chaffee County Community Foundation announced it will accept nominations until Sept. 15 for the 2022 Community Awards, which will recognize the nonprofit organization of the year, philanthropist of the year and volunteer of the year.
“The inaugural Community Awards give the foundation and members of our community an opportunity to recognize those who make a significant contribution and impact to Chaffee County,” foundation Executive Director Betsy Dittenber said in a press release.
Dittenber said nonprofit organization of the year recognizes an outstanding nonprofit that has served Chaffee County with innovation, demonstrated high-impact programming and dedication to constant improvement. The organization is making a significant contribution by meeting a significant need with effective solutions.
Philanthropist of the year recognizes an outstanding donor whose giving has made a significant impact in Chaffee County. The individual, family, company or organization serves as an exemplar of generosity through outstanding charitable support, leadership and service.
Volunteer of the year recognizes an outstanding individual who is volunteering their time and talent in the local nonprofit sector. This individual is making a significant contribution to our community through dedication, service, innovation, leadership and collaboration in their volunteer roles, Dittenber said.
To nominate, visit chaffeecommunity.org/communityawards. Winners will from 2:30-4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Salida SteamPlant following the Community Summit.
The Community Summit is a full-day “learning and connecting opportunity” for nonprofit and community agency leaders from the Arkansas River Valley and surrounding regions.
Registration starts at $40 for the nonprofit professional early bird rate or $20 to attend the Community Awards Reception. Visit chaffeecommunity.org/summit for more information.
For more information, contact Dittenber at betsy@chaffeecommunity.org or at 719-204-5071.
