Ryan Kempfer and Chris Kassar from Elk Raven Photography are offering Photography 101 – Landscape & Wildlife Photography 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 15.
The morning stroll focused on capturing images of sunrise, Frantz Lake and wildlife is being sponsored by Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA).
Kempfer and Kassar will discuss how to play with different kinds of light, tips for composing and creating unique images, and techniques for taking photos of animals commonly seen around the lake such as birds in flight, waterfowl, hawks and deer.
All experience levels are welcome.
This course will not dive into the nitty gritty of settings for every particular circumstance but will focus on exploring the area and composing and developing an “eye” for great shots, according to a GARNA press release.
To get the most out of this workshop, participants should know how to change settings and lenses on their camera(s), and feel free to take a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens and something in between for a variety of shots.
Elk Raven will present an optional Zoom class from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 to review photography concepts including the rule of thirds for composition and shooting on manual mode.
Cost for the course is $10 for GARNA members; $20 for non-members.
For more information and to register log onto garna.org/calendar/photography-101/.
Email info@garna.org or call 719-539-5106 with questions.
