Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services announced Thursday that today will be the last day of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 until further notice.
Treatments will be offered from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today in the blue tent outside the hospital Emergency Department.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that monoclonal antibody treatments like those used at HRRMC are unlikely to be effective against the Omicron variant, HRRMC reported in a press release.
Additionally, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said Tuesday the Omicron variant will displace the Delta variant as the most common variant in Colorado in the near future.
April Asbury, HRRMC vice president of patient services, said the hospital and EMS “do not feel it is doing the community a service to offer treatment that may be ineffective for the current COVID-19 variant.
“HRRMC will provide updates to the community on whether monoclonal antibody treatments will be reinstated in the near future as more information and guidance is provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
The latest FDA information can be found at https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-december-23-2021.
For more COVID-19 related information as it pertains to the hospital and clinics, visit hrrmc.com.
