The private search for clues as to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew led by her brother Andy Moorman concluded Tuesday.
A press release from Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated the Suzanne Morphew Missing Person Investigative Task Force, consisting of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to collect several pieces of possible evidence found by searchers across the county, and will continue to follow-up to determine if there is any connection to Morphew’s disappearance.
Three sites on properties not owned by members of the Morphew family, prompted “alerts” from human remains trained dogs. All three sites were investigated by task force members and none were found to provide a viable lead in the case.
Spezze stated the Suzanne Morphew Missing Person Investigative Task Force remains dedicated to determining what happened to Suzanne.
“The level of commitment from the entire team from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, CBI and FBI investigators is unprecedented and unparalleled,” Spezze said.
“While the public may not see all of the effort being put forth in this case, I can assure the community that this investigation continues to move forward,” he said.
Spezze stated the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to assigning financial and staffing resources to this case, as leads continue to be extensively followed up on by investigators.
“The investigative task force remains resolved in their commitment to finding Suzanne, and our hearts go out to her family and friends,” Spezze said.
Anyone with information that could assist law enforcement in locating Suzanne Morphew is encouraged to call 719-312-7530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.