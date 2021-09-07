Today’s public distrust of the news media and how that trust can be regained is the topic of the League of Women Voters kickoff Zoom meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 13.
Presenter Cheryl Brown-Kovacic, president of the Truth Has a Voice Foundation, will be joined by a panel of local journalists and media representatives to explore what the news media needs to do to again become a trusted source of information, a press release stated.
The panel will include Dan Ridenour, news director, Heart of the Rockies Radio; Jan Wondra, managing editor, The Ark Valley Voice; and Merle Baranczyk, editor and publisher, The Mountain Mail.
Questions submitted in advance and from viewers watching will follow the panel discussion. To submit questions for the panel, contact League Membership Chair Karen Dils at karendils4@gmail.com
Registration is not required. The Zoom link is available at lwvchaffeecounty.org
The program will be recorded and available for viewing on the lwvchaffeecounty.org and lwvcolorado.org websites.
