A new, casual 5K race is coming to Buena Vista’s River Park this spring. The Pi Day 5K will be local company One Love Endurance’s inaugural event on March 13.
“We officially launched our business and website in December of 2021. This is our first event as One Love Endurance Events,” said co-founder Jill Maher. “We want to highlight the shoulder seasons with our events.”
Maher and her husband, Jason, helped put on this year’s Turkey Trot 5K.
“That really got our wheels turning as far as finally taking the plunge and creating an event business for runs and rides in the local area,” she said.
Maher said they chose Pi Day, typically celebrated on March 14 in reference to the ratio of a circle’s diameter to its circumference and featuring sweet pastries, for several reasons.
“One, it seems like a great way to get the whole family involved in a small distance,” she said. “Most can at least complete one lap (a mile), if not all three. Also, we want to highlight our local businesses, and knowing that Sorelle Delicatessen has always had delicious pies, our hope was to partner with them in this first event.”
Sorelle will make hand pies for race finishers, Maher said.
The race course starts and finishes in the River Park, circling around Amy Lynch Memorial Disc Golf Course.
Participants can run the whole length or join up with one or two others to form a relay team.
In fact, three parents of twins could theoretically form a team of nine, as participants are invited to run the race with strollers if so desired. Trail width makes triplet stroller entry viability uncertain.
In addition to hand pies, prizes will include (pizza) pie gift cards and Endur pie-slice athletic socks.
“The socks are custom for our race,” said Maher. “We do plan to offer pizza pie gift cards to our little runners instead of the socks. Therefore, hopefully everyone will enjoy any kind of pie we can offer.”
Chaffee County Community Foundation has also been engaged as a partner.
“We value the great strides that CCCF is making in our community, and we want to highlight their good work,” said Maher.
For more information on the Pi Day 5K, including how to register, visit www.oneloveendurance.com.
