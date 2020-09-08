Colorado Department of Transportation reported Monarch Pass was snow-packed with high winds and poor visibility by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Commercial vehicle chain laws and passenger vehicle traction laws were in effect.
Heavy snow is expected to continue in the high country into Wednesday night.
The NWS predicts storm totals ranging from 1-2 feet of snowfall in the southern portions of the Sawatch range and northern Sangre de Cristos.
Snowfall totals across the valleys and lower elevations are expected to be highly variable as the warm ground will cause melting at times.
Accumulations will likely range from 4 to 8 inches with the heaviest amounts near the mountains and higher terrain.
The NWS warned travel could be very difficult and the hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.
Lisa Schwantes, CDOT communications manager, advised travelers to pay attention to the weather forecast and said limiting travel in the high country through today was recommended.
For those who must travel, the NWS advises keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
To obtain the latest road conditions in the state call 511 or visit cotrip.org.
