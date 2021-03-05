HRRMC receives donation from Collegiate Peaks Bank

Courtesy photo

Collegiate Peaks Bank makes a donation to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for its scholarship program. From left: Amanda Hansen, Collegiate Peaks Bank; Dr. Daniel Wardrop, foundation board president; Lezlie Burkley, foundation director; Pamela Myers, foundation administrative assistant; Tangie Granzella, foundation board member; Jean Moltz, hospital district and foundation board member; and Jamie Smith, Collegiate Peaks Bank.