Colorado Department of Transportation will perform crack sealing this week on U.S. 285, just south of Poncha Springs and north of Poncha Pass summit between milemarkers 122-125.
The three day road maintenance operations will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday.
Motorists will encounter lane shifts, guided by flagging personnel, signage and cones.
Travelers can expect periodic delays and should allow themselves extra travel time.
A speed reduction of 40 mph will be in place and drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching the work zone.
Motorists are urged to be aware of work crews and heavy equipment and to slow down for the “Cone Zone.”
