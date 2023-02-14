Contributions of local community members were celebrated at the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Community Awards Friday at Salida SteamPlant, with awards going to Heather Adams, Dow Stewart, Janet Franz, Ken Brandon, Ilona Witty, Collegiate Peaks Bank and Julie Mach.
The chamber’s Business of the Year award went to Collegiate Peaks Bank. Salida Branch President Cameron Larson accepted the award.
The bank was recognized for its commitment to aiding local businesses and communities as well as its culture of volunteerism.
The bank made more than $50,000 in donations to local nonprofits and organizations in 2022, and its employees logged more than 375 volunteer hours.
Mach, owner of Elements Compost, received the Entrepreneur of the Year award.
Mach founded the company in 2014, and it has grown rapidly in the last two years. She said it was exciting for her to take the leap to work on it full time.
Elements provides a commercial composting service, a weekly pickup of food waste and residential drop-off locations in Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs. It recently expanded to two locations.
Adams, owner of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, received the Citizen of the Year Award. She was out of town and did not attend the event.
Stewart, golf pro at the Salida Golf Club, received the chamber’s Most Wanted Award.
Franz, administrator for Salida Sunrise Rotary Club, received the From the Heart Award.
Brandon and Witty both received the Cornerstone Award. Brandon is owner of Box of Bubbles and president of Salida Council for the Arts, and Witty is principal of Salida Early Childhood Center.
This was the first year since 2019 in which the awards event was held in person due to the pandemic. It had a great turnout, chamber member Lisa Walner said, and almost sold out.
Chamber members, community members, artists and local businesses all donated to make the event possible.
“This event is a lot of work, but in the end I think it’s one of the most cherished that we host,” chamber Executive Director Lori Roberts said.
The event also included a silent auction. About 50 companies donated around 60 items for the auction, Walner estimated.
Hippie Chicks of Lakewood catered for the event, providing charcuterie such as spring rolls, fruit, meats, cheeses, chocolate and popcorn. Xcel Energy was a new premier sponsor.
Heart of the Rockies Radio also sponsored, and the radio’s Dan Ridenour emceed the event.
