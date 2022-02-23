Cañon City – The presiding judge and attorneys in the first-degree murder case against Barry Morphew agreed Thursday to issue jury summons to 1,000 Fremont County residents in anticipation of a four- to five-week jury trial this spring.
Eleventh Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama initially suggested a jury pool of 600 people for Morphew’s high-profile murder trial but consented to a defense request to call 1,000 potential jurors.
That was one of several rulings in a day-long motions hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse, where the trial will be held following Lama’s granting of a change of venue earlier this month.
Morphew is charged with murder in connection with the May 2020 disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, whose body has never been found.
After the jury commissioner explained there is about a 50 percent return rate of jury summons that are issued in Fremont County, defense attorney Hollis Whitson said a pool of 600 jurors “seems pretty thin.” Whitson said it would really become problematic if they ran out of jurors.
Lama acknowledged that in addition to routine hardships prompting juror dismissals, a five-week trial along with extensive publicity in the case could reduce the jury pool to about 400 persons.
The judge ordered the jury selection process to be moved up another day so that five different panels of 60 potential jurors could be scheduled to show up April 28 and 29 to begin filling out juror questionnaires. Attorneys on both sides would then have the following weekend to start eliminating potential jurors based on answers to the questionnaires.
In the meantime Lama ordered the attorneys to come up with a set of stipulated questions for potential jurors. He set another motions hearing on March 10 to specifically review the jury selection process.
Despite a request by prosecuting attorney Mark Hurlbert to allow the prosecution more time to provide the defense with a witness list, Lama ruled that a March 4 deadline will stand for prosecutors to provide that list. Lama said that was a deadline previously set last fall by Judge Patrick Murphy and should have been enough time.
Before the hearing concluded Whitsen restated the defense request that the murder case against Morphew should be dismissed. The defense previously argued that the prosecution’s conduct in failing to provide evidentiary discovery amounted to a conspiracy. Whitsen said Thursday, “If any case deserves a severe sanction, it’s this one”.
