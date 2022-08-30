Dr. Raphael Sarfati of the University of Colorado will present “From the Smokies to the Rockies: Chasing and deciphering fireflies across America” at the Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science program at 10 a.m. Sept. 4 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Fireflies are unique among the living world for their ability to purposely flash in the dark to communicate, a press release stated. Though abundant east of the Mississippi, much remains obscure about their social life and ecology.
In his interactive presentation, Sarfati will explore some of the lesser-known puzzles surrounding these “silent sparks.” In the first part, he will show that fireflies flicker all across the American West and demonstrate how any attentive observer can help to better understand and protect, these sporadic populations.
In the second part, he will consider fireflies at the collective, rather than individual, level and examine the flashing patterns that they create when they congregate into large swarms.
Sarfati is a physicist whose latest studies have revolved around the collective movement of animals as they flock, school or swarm, from sheep to bats to fireflies. His work on fireflies has taken him from the national parks of the East to the Southwestern borderlands.
Socializing will take place outside, before and after the program, and masks will be required at the door.
The talk will be available for viewing on the Humanists website shortly after Sept. 4.
