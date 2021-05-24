The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees provided initial review at its May 18 meeting of a long-term lease with the Salida School District for use of its Kesner Building by the CMC Salida campus.
The college has occupied a small portion of the Kesner Building through a short-term lease for several years, a press release stated.
The building, directly adjacent to the high school, consists of approximately 12,960 square feet. The proposed lease term is Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2024, with three additional one-year renewal options.
Also at the May 18 meeting, the board conducted its first hearing on the college’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
Staff presented a balanced, projected budget of $76.4 million, with an expected 3.24 percent increase in revenues compared to the current year. The budget includes a 3 percent cost-of-living increase for employees, aligned with the anticipated rate of inflation.
A summary presentation of the budget will be made in June. At their June meeting, CMC trustees will be asked to formally adopt and appropriate funds for the FY 2021-22 budget. The draft budget is available at ColoradoMtn.edu.
Trustees also:
• Approved a debt authorization resolution for future student housing projects.
• Approved the FY 2021-22 budget for board operations.
• Accepted third-quarter financials for FY 2020-21.
• Completed its annual performance review of the president, which resulted in a recommendation to extend Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser’s employment contract through the 2024-25 fiscal year.
