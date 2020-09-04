There will be a Salida Community Blood Drive 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St.
To schedule an appointment contact the Vitalant Appointment Center at 800-365-0006, extension 2, or sign up by logging on to vitalant.org and enter site code #0328.
Walk ins are welcome and will be worked around scheduled appointments.
