The Western Fremont Historical Society will host “A Look Back Into History” from 1-3 p.m. May 28 at the History Center, 70 CR 56 in Howard.
The event is a free open house, and visitors may come and go as they wish, a press release stated.
The society is featuring two new exhibits this month: “Pathway Into Our History,” a map showing landmarks, schools and cemeteries from Parkdale to Wellsville, and the book “Pioneers of Fremont County” compiled by Barbara Ahart in the 1930s.
Visitors can view local family histories and photos and visit with the society’s historian about Pleasant Valley.
Tour books, publications and flash drives will be for sale.
Treats will be available at a related bake sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.