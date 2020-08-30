A man was arrested Friday in Aurora after a member of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office command staff began receiving death threats.
A member of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office command staff began receiving death threats over the past week, according to a press release. The threats included information that threatened both the member’s life and safety and that of the member’s family as well.
An investigation began immediately with the assistance of the Salida Police Department and investigators from the 11th Judicial District.
Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the suspect was in the Denver Metro area so the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Safe Streets Task Force, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Denver Police and Aurora Police, joined the investigation.
Through different investigative procedures the suspect was identified and arrested in Aurora on Friday by the Aurora SWAT Team.
Taken into custody was Daniel Pesch, 37, residence unknown.
Pesch was initially transported to the Aurora Police Department jail but was then transported by the Chaffee County Detentions Facility to the Alamosa County Detention Facility. This was done due to the nature of threats against a member of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Pesch was booked into jail on the following charges: intimidation of a witness/victim, a class 3 felony; stalking, a class 5 felony; harassment, a class 3 misdemeanor; harassment/insults, taunts and challenges, a class 3 misdemeanor; and menacing, a class 3 misdemeanor.
Additional charges are anticipated.
Pesch is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
