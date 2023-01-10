There are 750,000 predators online trolling for victims, Buena Vista author John DiGirolamo said. “Your kids might not be looking for trouble, but trouble is looking for them,” he said.
DiGirolamo takes aim at the issue with his new booklet, “It’s Not About the Predator: A Parent’s Guide to Internet & Social Media Safety.” The 30-page document offers practical ways parents can protect their children. It outlines how predators groom and work their victims online, provides specific proactive actions for parents and includes tips from an experienced law enforcement officer.
DiGirolamo presents the information in seven sections:
How predators approach teens online.
Real examples of predator tactics to exploit kids and teens.
Tips for parents and ways to protect your child.
Is social media safe?
What an undercover police officer wants parents to know.
How teens circumvent parental controls on electronic devices.
How pornography and our culture feeds sexting, extortion and human trafficking.
The booklet offers resources, including recommended parental control apps such as Qustodio and Life360. DiGirolamo also provides extensive explanations – and solutions – of how teens often use technology to cover or erase their tracks online in the section titled “Teens Can Be Sneaky.”
“Parents should search YouTube for something like ‘how to hide stuff from your parents,’” he said. “They’d be amazed.”
DiGirolamo traveled to Meridian, Idaho, to interview former School Resource Officer David Gomez, who worked undercover online posing as a 13-year-old girl to catch predators. In the booklet, Gomez outlines common tactics used by online predators. These usually involve creating false identities attractive to kids, finding common bonds (for example, talking about soccer to a teen who posted photos of her team), building trust and exploiting that trust. These new “friendships” can escalate into secret meetings and/or sharing explicit photos, which can become ammunition for extortion.
DiGirolamo said Gomez made it clear that online predators and human traffickers share similar tactics, such as seeking out and targeting the vulnerable. In fact, “It’s Not About the Predator” was born as a consequence of DiGirolamo’s presentations about his book on human trafficking, “It’s Not About the Sex,” which was published this summer.
“I would get a lot of questions about how predators worked online,” he said. “I dug into the topic, researched and learned a lot. I put that into my presentations.” He compiled so much information it became a booklet of its own.
One key piece of advice came directly from the author. “It’s parenting 101,” he said. He stresses that keeping kids safe begins with good, involved parenting – talking with your kids, asking the tough questions, knowing who your kids’ friends are and understanding the hazards of life online.
“You have to talk regularly with your kids and regularly look at their phones,” DiGirolamo said. “There are new technologies all the time.” It’s not one and done, he said: “You have to talk and check when they’re 12 and again and again as they grow older.”
DiGirolamo is a retired CPA who took up the mantle of fighting human trafficking after learning how it remains vastly underreported and cuts across all economic, social, racial and political boundaries. He’s a frequent speaker in the region and has been featured on several podcasts.
Along with “It’s Not About the Predator” and “It’s Not About the Sex,” DiGirolamo is the author of “It’s Not About the Badge,” stories about small-town law enforcement. He’s currently working on another book that features people on the front lines fighting evil – one section will be devoted to Officer Gomez’s story.
The booklet “It’s Not About the Predator” is for sale online at Amazon in Kindle and hard copy formats; hard copies are for sale at the Brown Dog Coffee Shop in Buena Vista. The books “It’s Not About the Sex” and “It’s Not About the Badge” can be purchased directly on DiGirolamo’s website, itisnotabout.com, and on Amazon. For more information, visit itisnotabout.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.