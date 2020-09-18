High Country Bank will hold a drop-off pet food drive to benefit Ark-Valley Humane Society from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at their Buena Vista branch, 516 U.S. 24, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Salida main branch, 7360 U.S. 50.
For every pound of pet food up to 500 pounds at each branch HCB will donate $1 to AVHS.
James Bove, HCB marketing director said two anonymous donors have come forth and offered to match the bank’s donations.
He said AVHS has been struggling a bit with food and donations.
Bove said a pet food drive was originally scheduled for the spring, but COVID-19 precautions made them cancel it.
The revamped drive-by and drop-off event will accept both wet and dry food for dogs and cats as well as money donations.
For more information call AVHS at 719-395-2737 or visit ark-valley.org.
