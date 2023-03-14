One Love Endurance will host Shamrock ’n’ Run running races Saturday starting at Eddyline Brewery, 102 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista.
The event features a 4-Miler race for adults starting at 11 a.m. and a free kids’ fun run starting at 10:30 a.m., according to a press release.
Participants will receive a lucky shirt, custom pint glass and drink token to use at Eddyline Brewery for the post-race party, which will also feature Irish step dancing lesson.
Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers as well as top male and female in the masters division.
Registration for the 4-Miler costs $45 at www.oneloveendurance.com.
Also coming up from One Love Endurance are the Most Eggcellent 5K and free Community Easter Egg Hunt April 8 at McPhelemy Park, U.S. and West Main Street in Buena Vista.
The egg hunt will start at 10:30 a.m. and the 5K at 11 a.m.
Race participants will receive a race shirt and a finisher’s award from Rocky Mountain Engraving. Awards will go to the top three male and female finishers as well as top male and female in the masters division. Registration costs $35.
Register for both events at www.oneloveendurance.com.
