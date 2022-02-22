Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3820 in Salida recently announced it is accepting scholarship applications until April 20 from graduating Cotopaxi and Salida High School seniors who wish to continue their academic or technical education.
Three scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded to selected SHS seniors and one scholarship of $1,000 to the selected CHS senior.
The Ted and Helen Argys Memorial Scholarship, previously administered by the post, is no longer available.
Applications are available on the post’s website, https://vfw3820salida.org/high-school-scholarships.htm.
Letters of recommendation are not necessary.
“We want to know what the students have to say about themselves and how well they say it,” a press release stated.
Transcripts can be helpful. If more space is needed than what is on the application, an attachment may be included.
Applications must be mailed to VFW Post 3820 at the address on the application. Questions should be addressed to VFW3820@gmail.com.
