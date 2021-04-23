As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its thirteenth month, Colorado is poised to reach the half- million mark in reported cases of the virus in the next week if cases continue to be reported at the same rate.
Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported Thursday a statewide pandemic total of 496,882 cases, 6,368 of which resulted in death.
The state’s seven day moving average of new cases was 1,520 and a seven day positivity rate of 5.96 percent.
Chaffee County accounts for 1,093 of those cases.
In the past week 15 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Chaffee County for a 14-day total of 23 cases. The county’s current 14-day positivity rate is 2.03 percent.
Currently there is one reported case at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
The percentage of the county population that is fully immunized are slowly rising as groups that have previously received a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine receive their second doses.
As of Monday 17,207 Chaffee County residents had received either a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Of those, 57.2 percent had received the first dose and 45.1 percent had been fully immunized, up from 43 percent last week.
Chaffee County Public Health has a stated goal of 70 percent or more of the county’s population being fully immunized against the virus.
Across the state, as of Thursday 2,437,908 people had received a first dose of vaccine and 1,578,223 were fully immunized.
