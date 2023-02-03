Quinn Smith to run for Elon University in North Carolina

The sky is the limit for senior Quinn Smith of the Salida High School cross-country team, coach Kenny Wilcox said. Smith signed her letter of intentWednesday to run for Elon University in North Carolina.
Smith has been running since seventh grade, following in the footsteps of older brother Wiley Smith. Her freshman year, she wasn’t trying too much, she said, but her dedication kicked in during her junior and senior years; with her changed attitude and newfound focus, plus putting in summer training, her best time decreased by more than three minutes. “I wanted to be better and improve myself, and I knew that was the way,” Smith said.
To other student runners, she advised, “Put in the time, because that’s how you get better.”
“She herself decided she wanted to pursue excellence,” Wilcox said. “She has that knowledge that she is capable of tackling things in her life.” Wilcox said he just started to notice Smith’s ambition at the beginning of this year’s season when the group was doing a mixed workout with some hills and tempo work.
“She didn’t care at all who she was running with. She had her nose in there with some of our top guys,” he said. “She’s like ‘I belong up here.’” Regarding work ethic and drive, he said “she’s become an absolute model for the whole team in general.”
Smith is also an exemplary teammate in that even with all her success, she maintains a distinct focus on her teammates, he said.
Smith now holds the SHS record with a time of 18:06. She bested the previous record of 18:54 three times before her present record. Smith said her next goal is to break 18 minutes.
Elon University is close to Smith’s grandmother and had a coach and campus she liked, she said. She also considered Wyoming University and Kansas University but said Elon had the people she liked.
Smith is looking into studying pre-med, but is not yet 100 percent sure, she said.
She said she is looking forward most to competing at the college level but will miss her high school team. Smith’s ambitions include being on the conference team and going to nationals at some point.
“I’m excited for her to represent her hometown of Salida out East in North Carolina, and I know she’s going to do that amazingly well,” Wilcox said. “She’s not anywhere close to where she can get to yet. She’s just getting started.”
