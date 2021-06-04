After a brief upsurge in COVID-19 cases identified in the county last week, Chaffee County Public health reported 11 new cases of the virus in the last seven days.
The 14-day total number of cases for the county was 43, with a 14-day positivity rate of 5 percent.
The pandemic total number of cases for the county is 20,262.
Chaffee County is expected to amend the local public health order to align with the state’s recent updates order.
State level changes which Chaffee County’s order is expected to reflect include:
•Face covering requirements to start at 12, reflecting the state’s vaccine-eligible population.
• Face covering requirements to only apply to unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals in settings such as schools, camps, State of Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle offices, prisons, jails and other settings outlined in the order. The update clarified that patients, staff and visitors in healthcare settings are included in these requirements.
• Exemption age for face coverings for individuals 11 and younger.
• Removal of restrictions for large indoor gatherings (Chaffee County will continue to have a 65 percent capacity limit for all indoor events
• Removal of all references to Gov. Jared Polis’ face covering order Executive order, which is set to expire.
A meeting of the Chaffee County Board of health is set for 9 a.m. June 7 to discuss event capacity limits, including outdoor events, currently capped at 2,000 people.
The public is still advised to continue to carry a face covering when out in public and respect the guidance in place when visiting businesses’ and organizations’ facilities.
Across the state The 7 day moving average of cases reported has dropped to 444 with a seven day moving average of 2.7 percent.
The pandemic total number of cases as of Thursday was 545,002, 6,753 of which resulted in death.
To date 2,598,515 Coloradans are fully immunized against COVID-19.
In Chaffee County the total number of doses of vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson was 20,262. That includes first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
As of Thursday, Colorado Department of Public Health showed Chaffee County at 54.7 percent fully vaccinated.
To join the board of health meeting on capacity limits, visit Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 669-900-6833, meeting ID 109079543.
