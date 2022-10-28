Kate Rau of Boulder is the executive director of the Colorado High School Cycling League. She authored a recent story from The Chaffee County Times, “McMurry Ranch hosts mountain bike racing.”
Kate Rau of Buena Vista is a nurse who has cared for county residents for nearly three decades. She reports she’s received numerous phone calls asking if she’s become a writer. She says she has not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.