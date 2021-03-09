Equities gained steam into the close after opening higher Tuesday, finding some footing after Monday’s sizable intraday swings and mixed finish for the major indexes.
Global stocks are following suit, and the tech and consumer discretionary sectors are leading, signaling a rebound in growth investments within the more recent broad trend in which value has been outperforming amid the positive cyclical outlook.
With no significant headlines, the undercurrent of the vaccine rollout and progress toward new fiscal stimulus are likely behind the lift in equities.
It’s a quiet day on the economic calendar, though the latest read on the Small Business Optimism Index showed an increase in February, reaching its highest level since November.
There was a lift in expected capital-spending plans, as well as, intentions to hire, which is encouraging, though political uncertainties and pandemic concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.
Of note is that expected higher selling prices and higher net compensation plans also moved up in the survey.
Given the market’s renewed focus on inflation pressures, and the implications for Fed policy ahead, upward wage pressure and increased selling prices likely reflect the temporary mismatch between supply and demand, as well as labor-market dislocations that persist as we progress through this phase of the pandemic.
The latest read on inflation will be out later this week.
Two key trends – rising interest rates and falling technology stocks – saw a bit of a reversal today.
After recently entering correction territory, the Nasdaq is leading the broad averages higher. Meanwhile, after topping 1.6 percent on Monday, 10-year benchmark yields were pulling back to 1.53 percent on Tuesday.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,185,433,141 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
Oil was down $1.21 to $63.84 a barrel while gold was up $35 to $1.713.00.
