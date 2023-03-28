Firefighters receive equipment to care for Salida’s pet residents

Pet owners can feel a little better about their pets’ chances of survival in a catastrophe, thanks to a new piece of equipment recently donated to Salida Fire Department.
The department recently received a donation of FIDO bags to address situations where a pet might need care in the event of a fire or automobile accident.
Each bag contains an oxygen mask sized to fit a small pet up to the muzzle of a large dog, collapsible water bowl, burn sheets, bandages, rinsing saline and protective restraints to render first aid to animals and keep them secure.
The bags were supplied by the Fetch Foundation and funded by donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.