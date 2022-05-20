A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
