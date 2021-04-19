Michael Stanley Montoya, 49, died April 11, 2021, in Denver.
He was born May 18, 1971, in Pueblo to Audrey Montoya and Stanley Vigil.
He graduated from North High School in Denver in 1989.
Mr. Montoya lived in Salida and Denver.
Friends and family said Salida was his favorite place to live where he could cast a fishing line into the Arkansas River whenever he desired.
They said he was a hard worker who was always willing to lend a helping a hand to those who were in need and was very generous with his time, his tools and most generously with his love.
He spent many hours in the kitchen cooking and sharing his delicious food with all.
He loved his dogs, Tonto, Tasha, Tobee, Karson, and Rayo, who were like his kids.
Friends and family said he will be greatly missed by all; especially his beautiful smile, his personality, his laughter and his everything.
They said they will cherish memories of him and how he touched each of them with his presence.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Ida Quintana-Dopp; step-grandparent Francis Dopp; uncle David Quintana; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.
Survivors include his parents; Tammy Baca Montoya, the love of his life; brothers Joseph (Amy) Montoya, Raymond Garcia; sister Lesley Vigil; Big Brother Rick Rogow; aunties Donna (James) McLearn, Loretta (John) McCord and Tina Roybal; uncles Gilbert Quintana, Larry Quirico and Jimmy Quirico; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 24, 2021, at Redeemer Temple, 3701 64th Ave., Arvada.
A reception will be held immediately after the service.
Cards or flowers can be sent to 7472 Dale Ct., Westminster, CO 80030.
Arrangements were with Easy Cremation of Denver.
