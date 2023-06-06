11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy dismissed one set of charges against Herbert Scott during a hearing held Tuesday.
Scott was charged with sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust in an alleged incident that occurred in August of 2020, while Scott was employed at The Pony Patch.
Murphy determined that the victim’s rights act had been complied with and the mother of the alleged minor victim had no objection to the dismissal.
Deputy District Attorney Jessica Dotter said the dismissal was without prejudice.
The dismissal of the charges, which were joined to another case involving multiple alleged victims, will shorten the Scott’s jury trial set for July by at least two days.
The charges in that case are three counts of obscenity.
The trial is set to begin July 10 and end July 21.
Scott faces other charges incurred as a juvenile which are also scheduled for jury trial in August.
Scott is next due in court for a pre-trial readiness conference and motions hearing at 9 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.