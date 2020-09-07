Salida School Board will formally reaffirm all action taken since the March 20 school board meeting, which was the last that was held in person before “Safe at Home” COVID-19 procedures went into place.
While the school board is now set up to meet in person, seating for visitors is necessarily limited due to continued COVID-19 precautions, so the option to attend the meetings virtually is still open to the public.
The board will discuss the credit policy in regards to their affiliation with Colorado Mountain College, and hear a finance update.
Delegates will be chosen to attend and register for the fall Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) convention.
Department managers and building principals will also present reports to the board.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kesner board room, 349 E. Ninth St.
To attend via Zoom visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87473773168?pwd=dWFlN0hvQWNkbGRwMG94NW1GNkFSZz09
Meeting ID: 874 7377 3168
Passcode: p8fP21
To attend by phone call: 669-900-9128 or 253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 874 7377 3168
Passcode: 566560
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.