Student athletes from Salida High school score academic all-state honors for their work in the classroom during season B this year. Pictured are the juniors honored, from left: Emma Wilkins, Ari Howell, Caitlyn Smith, Toby Lawson and Aaron Morgan. Seniors Allyna Bright, Lily Lengerich, Hannah Rhude, Colin King, Kai Brown, Maximus Ferguson, Raley Patch, Rachel Pelino, Jayda Winkler, Elijah Roberts and Leif Gislason were also honored