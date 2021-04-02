The Colorado High School Activities Association and Salida High School recently named 16 student athletes from season B to the individual Academic All-State team for 2020-21.
The 16 student athletes include 12 who earned first team honors and four who received honorable mentions.
The Salida High School students who received first-team honors include Allyna Bright, Lily Lengerich, Hannah Rhude, Colin King, Kai Brown, Maximus Ferguson, Aaron Morgan, Ari Howell, Toby Lawson, Raley Patch, Rachel Pelino and Emma Wilkins.
Honorable mentions went to Caitlyn Smith, Jayda Winkler, Elijah Roberts, and Leif Gislason.
First team honors are given to those students with 3.60 or higher grade point average. Students with grade point averages 3.30 to 3.59 earned honorable mention recognition.
To earn Academic All-State status, a student must also be a significant contributor on his/her athletic team, or a major contributor in his/her activity; meet specific academic criteria of the program; be a participant in one or more CHSAA-sanctioned activities; and be a junior or senior in academic standing.
Season B included boys and girls basketball, wrestling and girls swimming.
The cumulative grade point average from all 60 of Salida’s season B student athletes was 3.67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.