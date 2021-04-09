Editor’s note a photo of Henry Norberg was not available at press time.
Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its April students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Henry Norberg
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader
Parents: Alexandra Carvell and Eric Norberg
Nominating teacher: Keri Weis
Comments: Henry is excited to learn. He is a very creative problem solver. Henry is also kind and helps his classmates learn new skills. Henry has a great sense of humor that helps light up the room. We call him Professor Henry.
Rilynn Stotler
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader
Parents: Danny and Nicole Stotler
Nominating teacher: Shannon Payne
Comments: Rilynn has a positive attitude that brightens our classroom. She is caring, thoughtful and tries her best to include everyone. She is loved by everyone in our class. She values friendships, learning and our classroom community is a better place with her in it.
Wyatt Burns
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader
Parents: Gina Burns and Chris Burns
Nominating teacher: Charlie Rahe
Comments: Wyatt comes to math class ready to learn every day. He is well on his way to mastering his multiplication facts due to his hard work and persistence. He always has a smile on his face (behind his mask) and a funny anecdote about ranching to share.
Adelaide Kriebel
Salida Middle School seventh-grader
Parents: Stacia and Jeffery Kriebel
Nominating teachers: Seventh grade core team: Kate Madden, John Goetz, Jacque Fisher, and Wendy Zechman
Comments: Adelaide is generous with her support for other students who are struggling academically. She listens to others’ opinions and then responds thoughtfully and non-judgmentally. She is kind, creative and personable. Adelaide’s quiet leadership brings a sense of calm to the class that is appreciated.
Mollie Hostetter
Salida Middle School eighth-grader
Parents: Graham and Sandee Hostetter
Nominating teachers: Eighth grade core team: Julie Bright, Emily Henderson, Brady Hines, and Amy Tressler
Comments: Mollie is an outstanding student who is enthusiastic about her learning. She is engaged in every class from bell to bell. Mollie uses higher level thinking skills and brings her ideas to class discussions. She leads by example and is a role model in the classroom. Mollie is creative and colorful, brightening any environment that she is in.
Jayla Peacock
Salida High School freshman
Parents: Ashley Schwitzer and Grant Peacock
Nominating teacher: Zach Johnston
Comments: Jayla is a fantastic student who continually brings her insight, intelligence, and fun personality into the classroom. She has demonstrated a perfect balance between showing a passion for learning and having fun at school. I have witnessed her continued curiosity for class content and fully anticipate her future success.
Zoe Thomas
Salida High School junior
Parents: Bryan and Elizabeth Thomas
Nominating teacher: Mary Weber
Comments: Zoe Thomas is one of those special individuals that makes an impression on everyone she meets. Her enthusiasm for life and charming personality keeps us laughing. Zoe has also excelled academically.
At 16 years old, she will be graduating in May from Salida High School to attend Oklahoma State University in the honors program. She plans to major in aerospace engineering in the fall.
Leif Gislason
Salida High School senior
Parents: Cory and Elizabeth Farnsworth
Nominating teacher: Matt Luttrell
Comments: Leif has grown into a fine young man. He’s become more attentive to being the best version of himself that he can be, both in the classroom and on the court. I’m very proud to see his growth over time and see him excel in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.