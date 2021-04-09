Editor’s note a photo of Henry Norberg was not available at press time. 

Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its April students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.

Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.

Henry Norberg

Longfellow Elementary School second-grader

Parents: Alexandra Carvell and Eric Norberg

Nominating teacher: Keri Weis

Comments: Henry is excited to learn. He is a very creative problem solver. Henry is also kind and helps his classmates learn new skills. Henry has a great sense of humor that helps light up the room. We call him Professor Henry. 

Rilynn Stotler

Longfellow Elementary School second-grader

Parents: Danny and Nicole Stotler

Nominating teacher: Shannon Payne

Comments: Rilynn has a positive attitude that brightens our classroom. She is caring, thoughtful and tries her best to include everyone. She is loved by everyone in our class. She values friendships, learning and our classroom community is a better place with her in it.

Wyatt Burns

Longfellow Elementary School third-grader

Parents: Gina Burns and Chris Burns

Nominating teacher: Charlie Rahe

Comments: Wyatt comes to math class ready to learn every day. He is well on his way to mastering his multiplication facts due to his hard work and persistence. He always has a smile on his face (behind his mask) and a funny anecdote about ranching to share.

Adelaide Kriebel

Salida Middle School seventh-grader

Parents: Stacia and Jeffery Kriebel

Nominating teachers: Seventh grade core team: Kate Madden, John Goetz, Jacque Fisher, and Wendy Zechman

Comments: Adelaide is generous with her support for other students who are struggling academically. She listens to others’ opinions and then responds thoughtfully and non-judgmentally. She is kind, creative and personable. Adelaide’s quiet leadership brings a sense of calm to the class that is appreciated.

Mollie Hostetter

Salida Middle School eighth-grader

Parents: Graham and Sandee Hostetter

Nominating teachers: Eighth grade core team: Julie Bright, Emily Henderson, Brady Hines, and Amy Tressler 

Comments: Mollie is an outstanding student who is enthusiastic about her learning. She is engaged in every class from bell to bell. Mollie uses higher level thinking skills and brings her ideas to class discussions. She leads by example and is a role model in the classroom. Mollie is creative and colorful, brightening any environment that she is in.

Jayla Peacock

Salida High School freshman

Parents: Ashley Schwitzer and Grant Peacock

Nominating teacher: Zach Johnston

Comments: Jayla is a fantastic student who continually brings her insight, intelligence, and fun personality into the classroom. She has demonstrated a perfect balance between showing a passion for learning and having fun at school. I have witnessed her continued curiosity for class content and fully anticipate her future success.

Zoe Thomas

Salida High School junior

Parents: Bryan and Elizabeth Thomas

Nominating teacher: Mary Weber

Comments: Zoe Thomas is one of those special individuals that makes an impression on everyone she meets. Her enthusiasm for life and charming personality keeps us laughing. Zoe has also excelled academically. 

At 16 years old, she will be graduating in May from Salida High School to attend Oklahoma State University in the honors program. She plans to major in aerospace engineering in the fall.

Leif Gislason

Salida High School senior

Parents: Cory and Elizabeth Farnsworth

Nominating teacher: Matt Luttrell

Comments: Leif has grown into a fine young man. He’s become more attentive to being the best version of himself that he can be, both in the classroom and on the court. I’m very proud to see his growth over time and see him excel in life.

