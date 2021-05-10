A group of 36 students made history Saturday as they gathered to celebrate becoming the first class to graduate from Colorado Mountain College Salida.
“Being the first class of graduates is something special,” noted Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of CMC. “This is truly a historic day for our students and the Salida/Poncha Springs community.”
Collegewide, hundreds of students crossed the graduation stage to earn a variety of associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certificates. It was one of the largest graduating classes in the history of Colorado Mountain College.
For Salida campus graduates, a mix of tears and smiles dawned on students’ faces as they celebrated with family and friends Saturday at the High Side Bar and Grill.
Christian Spencer was working as a member of the ski patrol on Monarch Mountain when he decided to develop his first responder skills by enrolling in the EMT certificate program.
“I worked on ski patrol because I wanted to ski around and have a cool job,” said Spencer. “I had no idea that running medical calls would be my favorite part of what I did.”
Now, his long-term goal is to earn a nursing degree and work in an emergency room.
“It was a bit of a leap of faith when I signed up for the CMC certification classes,” he said. “I thought I’d have a leg up because of my work background, but I was delightfully surprised by the depth of the program.”
When Robin Kok began her journey at Colorado Mountain College she planned to study psychology but soon switched to general studies to broaden her focus. “I have an interdisciplinary way of viewing things,” she said.
Kok considers herself a nontraditional student and credits CMC with helping her explore a wide range of subjects without going into debt.
She is also one of the first students to earn an associate degree from CMC Salida, and she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work while continuing to write — a passion ignited by a CMC online poetry course.
“So many people get out of college with a degree in something they don’t even like,” said Kok. “CMC made it financially accessible for me to take a variety of classes to help me decide what to pursue for my bachelor’s degree.”
Rich Mancuso graduated from Salida High School in 2012. Unsure what he wanted to do next, he brainstormed a list of possible post-graduation plans with his father.
“My dad is my mentor, and we wrote down 10 careers,” Mancuso said. Half of the options required a college degree, and half didn’t. Mancuso decided he wanted to go to work first.
He began in the insurance industry, then translated his experience into finance. One day, his boss at High Country Bank asked if he would be interested in taking some accounting classes. Mancuso leapt at the chance to advance his skills and began taking CMC courses online.
The bank covered Mancuso’s tuition while he continued to work full time. “It was very generous, and I hope I can pay them back someday,” he said.
Mancuso graduated with a certificate in accounting and bookkeeping, and he is eager to put his newly honed skills to use for his customers in the Salida community. “There’s no place better,” Mancuso said.
The CMC Salida 2021 Commencement was held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Due to Chaffee County COVID-19 restrictions, masks were required at the event and each graduate could invite a limited number of guests.
Graduates with a certificate of occupational proficiency nurse aide included Reanna Wright, Makayla Isaacson, Rebecca West, Amelia Capozza, Shelby Philips, Lizbeth Lopez Vargas, Petra Fairman, Tory Brown, Emily Ellsworth, Tava Harper, James Sanks, Hannah Volpe, Karen Ramirez Alvarez, Kinsey Krupa, Karina Olave, McKeeg Russell and Haley Viers.
Richard Mancuso received a certificate of occupational proficiency accounting/bookkeeper.
The following students received certificates of completion in basic construction technology: Caleb Ediger, Gabriel Gentile and Edwin Office.
Certificate of occupational proficiency emergency medical technician basic graduates included: Christian Spencer, Andrew Holben, Brent Denys, Benjamin Correll and Jordan Russell.
Associate of arts degrees were awarded to Robin Kok, Lindsey Howard, Karen Thompson and Kate Howard.
Associate of arts in business degrees were awarded to Amber McManamay, Casey Goehl and Jesse Odgen.
Eric Brors received an associate of general studies.
Eva Marie Lane received an associate of general studies and associate of applied science – medical assistant.
Kelsie Jefferson received an associate of applied science, paralegal.
