The class of 2021 – the first class of graduates from Colorado Mountain College Salida – celebrated after their outdoor commencement ceremony Saturday. From left are Reanna Wright, Robin Kok, Rebecca West, Amber McManamay, Petra Fairman, Karen Ramirez Alvarez, Lizbeth Lopez Vargas, Shelby Phillips, Amelia Capozza, Makayla Isaacson and CMC mascot Swoop.