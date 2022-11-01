Ralph Joseph Granzella, 87, died Oct. 20, 2022, in Delta with his family near him.
He was born Jan. 13, 1935, at home in Salida to Martina Coster and Silvester Giulio Granzella.
He was the second youngest of five children.
After graduating from Salida High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served across Europe as a combat engineer.
He married Esther Louise Arbaugh on March 15, 1958.
They were married for 64 years and raised three sons, Ronnie, Timothy and George, in Delta.
Friends and family said Mr. Granzella was all about family, and his support supplied security and unconditional love; he always brought out the best in people.
After 29 years Mr. Granzella retired from the Colorado Department of Corrections, and he and his wife enjoyed traveling in their RV with friends and family across the United States for another 30 years.
Mr. Granzella was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daniel and Cyril; sisters, Zita and Olga; and grandson Justin Granzella.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Ronnie (Linda), Timothy (Dana) and George (Lynn); grandchildren Ryan, Natalie, Jesica and Patrick; and great-grandchildren, Jerome Reed, Alya Reed, Peyton Brock and Colton Brock.
His service will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 7, 2022, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction.
Arrangements are with Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory in Delta.
Online condolences may be offered at taylorfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.