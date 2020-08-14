Facilities manager Brandon Hawkins updated the board on building preparations including thermal scanners that will be placed at the entrances to each building as a first level of precaution to monitor body temperatures as students and staff enter.
The scanners will be portable and can be moved according to need. Hawkins said the scanners at the elementary school were put on adjustable stands to accommodate for different heights between kindergarten and fourth grade.
The rapid scan devices are capable of scanning 60 kids per minute.
New air filtration systems are in place at all buildings that will increase airflow and air exchange and filter up to 95 percent of airborne particles.
Plastic barriers have been installed in school office areas and in lunchrooms to limit contact between staff and students.
Additional handwashing stations have also been set up outside the schools.
The temporary stations are setup so that they use water from the building for hand-washing. Where possible the water is drained into outdoor plants.
Longfellow Elementary School principal Chuck McKenna credited Hawkins for innovating the stations which were constructed by the facilities crew.
Hawkins said their biggest challenge during the summer has been getting supplies such as hand sanitizers and wipes, although the district had some big orders come in just before March, so many items were already in stock.
He said the custodial staff is in pretty good shape and the plan is to sanitize rooms daily, including the underside of tables and chairs.
