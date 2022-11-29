Ray Zabloudil celebrated retirement after 45 years at Bev’s Stitchery in Buena Vista with Linda Lafford and her fellow quilters.
His wife, Beverly, originally opened the store, and he helped keep it running even after her death in 2015.
He said in the store’s busier days people would sometimes come in five minutes before quitting time to have a look around. “We had good years,” Zabloudil said in a press release. “If we had years like we did five or six years ago, I wouldn’t be doing this.”
