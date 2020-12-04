Chaffee County Public Health announced a change in the county’s quarantine guidance which reflects new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a press release stated.
The CDC is now approving and promoting two alternatives to its previously recommended 14-day quarantine period. Regardless of this development, the CDC still supports a 14-day quarantine as the “gold standard” for those who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, quarantining has been a means of separation of someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19, and who may develop the illness, from others. Quarantine has been proven to help prevent spread of the virus.
The two new alternatives are not 100 percent risk free. The options are:
The 10-day option:
For contacts who have monitored themselves daily and have not had any symptoms of COVID-19, quarantine can end after a full 10 days.
• Release from quarantine begins on day 11.
• A test is not required.
• Monitor symptoms daily for the full 14 days following exposure.
• The 10-day option presents a 1 percent risk of becoming infectious thereafter.
The 7-day option:
For contacts who have monitored themselves daily for symptoms, not had any symptoms of COVID-19, and tested negative on a test collected within 48 hours before quarantine is discontinued.
• These individuals can end their quarantine after 7 days, if they have tested negative. Release from quarantine begins on day 8.
• Test on day 6 or 7.
• If tested positive, isolation is mandatory. Isolation for 10 days, starting from the date of your positive test.
• Monitor symptoms daily for the full 14 days following exposure.
• With this 7-day option, there is a 5 percent risk of becoming infectious thereafter.
Public Health stated COVID-19 symptoms typically appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include:
• New loss of taste or smell.
• Fever or chills.
• Cough.
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
• Fatigue.
• Muscle or body aches.
• Headache.
• Sore throat.
• Congestion or runny nose.
• Nausea or vomiting.
• Diarrhea.
Chaffee County Public Health Clinical Coordinator Cassondra Franco said, “While a 14-day quarantine is the gold standard, we at CCPH are grateful that the science is allowing for a reduced quarantine period. While there is risk in this change, the risk is low. We hope this shortened period makes quarantine easier on households and employers, as well as encourages greater compliance throughout our county.”
All individuals, regardless of length of quarantine, should continue to monitor themselves daily for symptoms for the full 14 days following exposure.
This change became effective Thursday and applies to all cases moving forward, Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director and incident command for COVID-19.
She said for those already in quarantine prior to this announcement, it is OK to modify the quarantine period to align with these new options, however, in no circumstance should quarantine be discontinued before seven days have passed since exposure.
“Also, it’s important to be aware that testing has to happen after day five, not before,” Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom also reported with the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, Chaffee County Public Health contact tracing has reached its capacity.
Carlstrom said, “While we look for ways to increase our workforce and streamline processes, those who receive a positive test result must isolate and contact their close contacts to quarantine in the event that we cannot reach everyone in our usual timely manner.
“CCPH will provide instructions on next steps at the time of the test, but we cannot guarantee a phone call as soon as the test result is received.
“We will prioritize positive cases related to schools, businesses and higher-risk populations,” she said.
Carlstrom urged individuals to think before participating in gatherings and activities that are contributing to the spread of the virus in our county.
“Each positive case causes a dramatic ripple effect that is surging our systems,” she said.
Carlstrom also reminded the public Colorado remains under a state mask mandate until at least Dec. 9.
