Memorial services for James Bruce Dunavin were held at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, 2021, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
The Rev. Steve Holcomb officiated the service.
Many of Mr. Dunavin’s family and friends shared memories of him.
Members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League conducted their traditional flag presentation, and Ted Sarai rendered taps.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
