The Chaffee Shuttle, with funding from the Federal Transit Administration, is building a transit plan for the San Luis Valley region and seeking input from the public.
Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PLXCZ8N to complete a survey about which transit features are important.
The survey will be open through Dec. 24.
For more information, the Existing Conditions Report and the Public and Stakeholder Engagement Summary are available at the San Luis Valley Transit Plan website, slvtransitplan.com.
