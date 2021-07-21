Carly Swallow of Salida is one of more than 2,100 students who have been named to the 2020-21 dean’s list at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
To earn the honor, a student must earn a combined grade-point average of 3.50-3.74 during at least two academic semesters and complete a minimum of 24 semester hours, a press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.