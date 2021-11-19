COVID-19 Testing
The most recent testing options in the county can be found here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1fx0PglE43qVhKPDlkhNq_BuCu_2Z5N9WL2rVyTII74I/edit?usp=sharing
Saturdays
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Chaffee County Public Health mobile testing clinic at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main St.
Sundays
3-5 p.m. For symptomatic and close contacts only Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services station at 10364 CR 120. Schedule at https://forms.gle/QaAM1BcraLvimE5x8. Moving forward Sunday testing clinics will be from noon to 2 p.m. through Dec.26.
Monday, Dec. 20
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Chaffee County Public Health mobile testing clinic at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Noon to 4 p.m. Chaffee County Public Health mobile testing clinic at the C Street entrance at the Touber Building 448 E. First St., Salida
Monday, Dec. 27
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Chaffee County Public Health mobile testing clinic at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main St.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Noon to 4 p.m. Chaffee County Public Health mobile testing clinic at the C Street entrance at the Touber Building 448 E. First St., Salida
Vaccinations
There continues to be ample opportunities to get vaccinated in Chaffee County. The most recent vaccination provider options can be found here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1L4_uUTab7QMDWzsCSExz_fc3cxLl8upZNi4gvrtFilA/edit?usp=sharing.
Anyone 18 and older who has received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna 6 months or more ago or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson 2 months or more ago is eligible and should seek out a booster shot. Chaffee County Public Health strongly recommends that anyone eligible gets their booster shot immediately.
Friday, Nov. 19
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Railroad and Main streets in Buena Vista, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination bus. First, second and booster doses of all types of COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 and older, as well as flu shots.
Saturday, Nov. 20
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sackett and G streets in Salida, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination bus. First, second and booster doses of all types of COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 and older, as well as flu shots.
Saturday, Dec. 4
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Railroad and Main streets in Buena Vista, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination bus. First, second and booster doses of all types of COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 and older, as well as flu shots.
Sunday, Dec. 5
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riverside Park in Salida, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination bus. First, second and booster doses of all types of COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 and older, as well as flu shots.
Saturday, Dec. 17
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Railroad and Main streets in Buena Vista, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination bus. First, second and booster doses of all types of COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 and older, as well as flu shots.
Sunday, Dec. 18
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riverside Park in Salida, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s mobile vaccination bus. First, second and booster doses of all types of COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 and older, as well as flu shots.
