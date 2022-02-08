Chaffee County Patriots will host Buena Vista school resource officer Megan Mitchell as guest speaker at their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall, 118 Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista.
“We are delighted to have Megan join us and answer the following questions as well as questions from the audience,” Patriots President Dennis Heap said.
Some of the questions to be addressed by Mitchell include:
• What is the history of the Buena Vista school resource officer program?
• What do you do on a typical day?
• What classroom instruction do you perform in the elementary, middle and high schools?
• What training is provided to teachers and staff?
• What high-risk behaviors do you see in today’s teenagers?
• What is going well in the SRO program and what are the challenges?
• How can the Patriots and the overall community support the school resource officer program?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.