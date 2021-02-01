Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center announced Sunday that the hospital will host a community vaccination clinic at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
The clinic will be located at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165, CR 120 in Poncha Springs.
An online scheduler is available for eligible community members to schedule an appointment at https://hrrmcvaccines.rsvpify.com/.
The clinic will be available to community members who fall into 1A and specific 1B phases which includes healthcare workers, first responders and Coloradans age 70 and older.
The hospital offers help to those who have troubles with the online scheduler. Call 719-530-2479, to contact a troubleshooter.
Consent forms are available at https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/ and are required for vaccinations.
For those who cannot print forms, these will be available at the main entrance of the hospital and all HRRMC clinics prior to Friday.
HRRMC asks that anyone who registers to come prepared with the forms completed to ensure vehicle traffic is minimized.
Vaccinations will take place completely within each person’s vehicle.
Vehicles will enter through the main entrance of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, and immediately be met at a checkpoint with further instructions.
For more information, please visit https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/.
