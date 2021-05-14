by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
After a tough match in which all the scoring came in the final 3½ minutes, the Salida High School girls’ soccer team lost their first game of the season 3-1 to the Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions Thursday on the road.
Coach Todd Bright said it was a real back-and-forth match the whole game, with both teams having opportunities to score but neither team able to take advantage.
“With about 3½ minutes left in the game, they were able to get one in on us,” Bright said. “That may have finished off other teams, but I was so proud of our girls. In about 30 seconds they came back and scored. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a response that quick.”
Senior Rachel Pelino shot a through ball to freshman Hayden Bevington, who slipped between two defensive players before putting it past the CSCS goalkeeper.
Unfortunately, about a minute later a CSCS player put up a long kick from about 40 yards out, sending it into the top right corner of the Salida goal. With about 30 seconds left in the game, CSCS slipped one more in for the 3-1 win.
“Overall, it was a good game,” Bright said. “We did a lot of good things. There was some great back-and-forth soccer; we just couldn’t get it in. It was an unfortunate loss but the girls showed a lot of heart today.”
Bright said freshman Lucia “Lulu” Zettler was the player of the game.
“Lulu has surprised us from day one, with her strong outside defensive work,” Bright said. “She did a really good job today shutting down opportunities to make shots on goal.”
The loss puts the Lady Spartans at 3-1 overall for the season and 1-1 in league play. They will take the pitch again at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against the St. Mary’s Lady Pirates, which Bright called “another tough league game.”
The Lady Spartans then will head to Colorado Springs Wednesday to play James Irwin at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.