NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
BACKGROUND: For the last month or so, I have written about the science and news of COVID-19. This week, I want to answer questions from my family and a reader. These questions are about how they have handled the pandemic and the vaccines.
QUESTION: My 90 year old mother-in-law asked “Can I visit the great grandkids? Can I hug them? I have self-isolated for the last 12 months. I am fully vaccinated.” The grandchildren are a 4-year-old in daycare and a 7-year-old in elementary school who are well and do not appear to have gotten COVID-19. They have had all their childhood vaccinations.
ANSWER: This is a tough question. In general, the vast majority of children who do get COVID-19, get asymptomatic or mild cases. There is an extremely rare COVID-19 version that is serious, estimated to occur in one in a million children. So seeing, hugging, and in general interacting with the grandchildren is safe for you and for them.
My bigger concern is their parents, who are in their 30s and both work outside the home where they interact with the public on a daily basis.
They do mask, social distance, and hand wash frequently. If you can visit outside that is the best or socially distance and mask up inside.
My common sense answer, which concurs with the informal advice of infectious disease experts, is to keep your distance from the parents, and mask if inside at a close distance for another few months, in order to protect them in case you are an asymptomatic carrier.
Recommendations about life after vaccination was released this week by the CDC. Log on to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html for more information.
QUESTION: My 72-year-old brother is retired. He has hypertension, elevated cholesterol and obesity. He is a voracious reader, currently focused on the vaccines. He has strong doubts about the vaccines which he thinks are just too new to trust.
His 60-year-old school teacher wife was recently vaccinated and asks me how she can convince him to get a vaccine.
ANSWER: Due to his vaccine “hesitancy,” I would suggest he read about the newly FDA approved Johnson & Johnson, J & J, vaccine.
The method used to produce the vaccine is ‘old school’ and has been around for more than a decade. It is 100 percent effective against death and COVID-19 hospitalizations at 28 days after the vaccine. And it is only one dose.
At 28 days after vaccination, it is 85 percent effective against mild and moderate cases in the USA compared to the mRNA vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer, which are 95 percent effective. All three vaccines are 100 percent effective against death and severe cases requiring hospitalization.
QUESTION: Mountain Mail reader Barb asks, “I got COVID in the fall from someone at work. I had a mild-to -moderate case, stayed home and recovered. I only used over the counter medications for my symptoms.” Barb wants to know, does she need a vaccine, and if so, two doses or one?
ANSWER: The CDC recommends getting vaccinated even if you have had COVID-19, whether you had a mild or severe case requiring hospitalization.
The reason to get vaccinated is the added strength and duration of immune response the vaccine confers over just the immune response from getting COVID-19. The question of one vaccine or two is being reviewed by the CDC.
Currently, they are recommending the full dosing schedule of the mRNA, i.e. two doses, or a single of the J & J.
QUESTION: My 42-year-old cousin works in an out-of-state grocery store full time and does some restaurant server work when she can get it.
She doesn’t see the point of masking or social distancing, hasn’t gotten sick and thinks COVID-19 is exaggerated by the media. Other cousins of ours think she should get vaccinated so they can party together. Any suggestions?
ANSWER: I would ask if she wants to protect our cousins and her immunocompromised husband from getting COVID.
If she is unwilling to get the vaccine for those reasons, can she understand protecting her loved ones by masking and social distancing when together?
You might not be able to change her mind but keep protecting yourselves, get vaccinated and mask and social distance around her.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below.
Pharmacies are getting small shipments of vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health and hospital web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/
Buena Vista resources for vaccines: Buena Vista Drug and Valley-Wide Health.
QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
Dr. Lydia Segal is trying to be a retired board-certified family practice doctor who also has a Masters in Public Health.(In a former life she was a general assignment reporter for a newspaper in Arizona. ) Currently she also co-teaches at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the pelvic physical therapists classes on men’s and women’s health.
