A 75-year-old man died Wednesday after falling out of a commercial raft in the Lower Bighorn Sheep Canyon section on the Arkansas River.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated in a press release that rangers responded to a call at 2:41 p.m. concerning CPR in progress on the man at the Salt Lick Recreation Site.
They reported the victim fell out of the boat near Three Rocks, a Class III rapid. Once the raft guide was able to pull the unresponsive man back into the boat, they exited the river at Salt Lick, and raft guides began performing CPR. Fremont County sheriff’s deputies and Fremont County EMS later arrived on scene. An automated external defibrillator was deployed, but the man could not be revived.
Emergency personnel declared the victim deceased and the body was turned over to the Fremont County coroner for identification and determination of the cause of death.
The Lower Bighorn Sheep Canyon is a Class I-III section of the river within CPW’s Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area west of Cañon City.
The river was flowing at 1,060 cubic feet per second as recorded at the Parkdale gauge at 3 p.m. The water temperature was recorded at the Salt Lick Recreation Site at 55.5 degrees, and the air temperature was 75 degrees.
