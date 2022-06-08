Sustainable Salida reported that recycling events diverted more than 140,000 pounds of electronics, appliances and hazardous waste from the Chaffee County Landfill over the past year.
The most recent event, held in May at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, collected more than 28,000 pounds of electronics, a press release stated.
The collected electronics are now being recycled by 3R Technology Solutions, a Commerce City company certified for recycling by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Sponsored by Chaffee County, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Salida Business Alliance and Salida Businesses That Care, the latest event collected 20 percent more e-waste than the previous electronics recycling event in September.
The hazardous waste event, also in September, collected more than 25,000 pounds of toxic materials like paint and solvents.
Recycling these toxic substances can be costly, and the hazardous materials event was made possible by funding from Chaffee County.
Clean Harbors, a company that specializes in industrial and hazardous waste remediation, provided the expertise to safely dispose of the hazardous materials dropped off by Chaffee County residents.
The May 2021 electronics- and appliance-recycling event brought in more than 66,000 pounds of old equipment in four hours and collected ovens, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, freezers, microwave ovens, computers and monitors, lawnmowers, vehicle batteries, water heaters, charcoal grills and televisions.
All computer hard drives collected at electronics recycling events are shredded to ensure data privacy.
Because of shortages of some precious metals, scientists are encouraging electronics recycling to meet demands for those materials instead of new mining, which causes environmental degradation.
