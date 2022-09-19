Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Barbecue chicken, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, hard-boiled egg, sliced peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Spinach lasagna, seasoned green beans, salad with light Italian dressing, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Chili, cinnamon roll and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Corn dog, peas, cowboy salad and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Pizza and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Baked potato with cheese sauce, bean and corn salad, breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Bean and cheese burrito, hot vegetable and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce, garlic toast and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken á la king, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peas, breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Ground beef taco, green peas and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Barbecue pulled pork, corn on the cob and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chili, cinnamon roll and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, diced carrots and fruit and salad bar.
