The Salida boys basketball team beat The Vanguard School 76-60 Wednesday to improve to 3-0 on the year.
After a close first quarter, Salida dominated the second, out scoring the Coursers 19-4 in the frame.
“We were passing well, getting good looks and finishing,” said head coach Donnie Kaess.
Vanguard rallied in the third and got within eight points of Salida, but the Spartans were able to finish strong to get the win.
The Salida girls basketball team also played Vanguard Wednesday, but lost their contest 75-21.
See Friday’s Mountain Mail for details.
